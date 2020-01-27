Slowing economic activity is making for a bearish tone for demand for commodity markets, especially in cattle, The Hightower Report said. “Higher-priced beef may be negatively impacted by slowing economic activity,” they said.
They added that beef production is expected to increase by 645 mln pounds from first to second quarters, which would be the largest increase for that stretch on record.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.54% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 2.31%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.53%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 2.56% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 2.29%. Stock markets in Europe traded sharply lower as Coronavirus fears are sweeping global markets, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets are following many of the same ideas, as the Coronavirus has begun spreading to other countries, such as France and the United States. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 2.75% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 2.03%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.02%, EUR/USD was up 0.06% and USD/JPY was down 0.25%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.19 (2.20%), and March gasoline is down 3.55%.