Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.02 to $265.07/cwt.
- Select was 14 cents lower to $252.78.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.
“The Cattle Inventory report reflected what the market expected on Tuesday, which is a tighter longer-term cattle supply,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The report offered minimal surprises, and with the recent market strength, left the market susceptible to selling pressure… Despite the weakness, the supply side of the cattle market is friendly and prices are still in an uptrend.”
The technical picture has optimism, but with caution. “Studies are showing positive momentum but are now in overbought territory, so some caution is warranted,” the Hightower Report said. “The close above the 9-day moving average is a positive short-term indicator for trend. The market is in a bearish position with the close below the 2nd swing support number.”