Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $4.56 to $255.18.
- Select was down $1.87 to $245.81.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 241 head sold dressed at $231.02 and 995 sold live at $146. In Iowa/Minnesota 310 head were sold live at $145 and 114 were sold dressed at $232.
Beef prices are sluggish and traders are nervous the big discount of futures to the cash market could attract increased selling in the near term, according to The Hightower Report.
Relatively high corn prices may keep pressure on the cattle market, according to Total Farm Marketing.