Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $2.04 to $266.54.
- Select was up $2.62 to $257.46.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska USDA reported 1,101 head sold dressed at $221.28 to $222.37 and 4,395 sold live at $139.25. In Iowa/Minnesota 280 head were sold live at $139 and 895 were sold dressed at $224.48.
Cattle were slightly lower but still strong overall, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
Higher futures prices yesterday may have been in part due to declining grain prices, but domestic demand remains strong, according to Total Farm Marketing.