Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and slightly higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was $2.34 higher to $460.88/cwt.
- Select was up 42 cents to $448.99.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,244 head sold live for $112-115, and 454 head sold dressed for $160-183. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 1,014 head sold for $100-113, and 602 head sold dressed for $160-180.
“The continued advance in beef prices has helped keep the cash market tone firm, and with cash at $107, June cattle remains discount to the cash market,” the Hightower Report said. “Cattle slaughter for the week reached 452,000 head, up 6.4% from the previous week which is a positive development but still down 32.2% from last year.”
“Cash cattle trade was seen in KS, NE, TX and CO today as high as 115.00, sharply above last week’s high of about 105.00, a sizeable jump in just a week’s time,” Stewart-Peterson said. “It seems likely the rally in beef values will slow down, or even reverse soon, but packer margins are still incredibly strong, and packers will continue to kill every animal they possibly can.”