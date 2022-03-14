Slaughter for the past week was a disappointing 644,000 head down from the previous week’s 654,000 head and behind last year’s 649,000 head. USDA continues revising slaughter numbers in two week intervals with most revisions being upward. This week’s smaller slaughter was responsible for the late week strength in the box prices.
Prices were nearly steady despite large slaughter and ample supply as spring buying starts to ramp up, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The strong tone in live markets helped support the feeder markets, as price may be a value at these levels. The feeder cattle cash index was 0.83 lower to 153.86. The selling pressure held off for a day, but the negative market tone is still in front of the market.
Outside markets
Stocks: April E-mini S&Ps were up 0.79% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.77%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.48%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 2.54% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.19%. All major European stock indices rose on Monday, with Germany’s DAX up by 2.5% and the pan-European Stoxx 600 gaining 1%, lifted by hopes of another round of cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and aided by a drop in oil prices. Stocks of carmakers led gains with a 4.4% rise, while basic resources underperformed with a 2.2% drop. On Sunday, both Kiev and Moscow mentioned positive developments in the negotiations aimed at ending the armed conflict. On the data front, Germany’s monthly wholesale price inflation eased 0.6pp to 1.7% in February. On corporate updates, BP and its Italian peer ENI completed a merge deal of their Angola operations. Looking at the week ahead, investors have their eyes on interest rate decisions by the US Fed and the Bank of England. The Shanghai Composite fell 2.6% to close at a 17-month low of 3,224 while the Shenzhen Component dropped 3.08% to 12,064 on Monday, after Shenzhen has gone into a week-long lockdown intended to slow a Covid outbreak, raising global supply chain concerns as the Chinese tech hub houses major technology, manufacturing and logistics companies. The city of 17.5 million residents ordered employees to work from home and businesses outside of those providing daily necessities to close. High-growth new energy, technology and consumer staple stocks led the declines, with losses from Contemporary Amper (-6.2%), Zhejiang Huayou (-8.4%), Eve Energy (-6.4%), BYD Company (-4.7%), East Money (-4.5%), Will Semiconductor (-6.4%), Naura Technology (-3.1%) and Kweichow Moutai (-3.9%). Transportation and tourism stocks also slumped. Meanwhile, select healthcare firms resisted the selloff, with gains from Guangzhou Wondfo (3.7%), and Shanghai Fosun (9.1%).
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.30%, EUR/USD was up 0.42% and USD/JPY was up 0.65%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 5.71%, and April gasoline is down 3.76%.