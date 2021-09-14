- Choice fell $3.04 to $322.89/cwt.
- Select fell $1.54 to $290.62/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 415 head sold live at $124 and 255 head sold dressed at $196.
The estimated Monday cattle slaughter under federal inspection was a light 114,000 head, compared to 118,000 head last year, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
Total beef exports for the January-June period in 2021 are up 21.5% over the first six months of 2020, with Japan the largest market, accounting for 24.6% of U.S. exports, according to Darrel Peel of the University of Oklahoma.