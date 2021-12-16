Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up $2.71 to $262.97.
- Select up 69 cents to $248.14.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 707 head sold dressed at $218.96 and 16 sold live at $140. In Iowa/Minnesota 861 head were sold live at $137.84 to $139 and 476 were sold dressed at $218.17.
Live cattle pushed higher off early session lows and ended near the top of the day’s trading range, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Beef sales were up and primary buyers were Japan and Mexico, as well as China, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.