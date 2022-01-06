Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.63 to $268.56.
- Select was up $1.03 to $260.64.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska the USDA reported 1,129 head sold dressed at $220 and 225 head sold live at $138 to $139.15. In Iowa/Minnesota, USDA reported 552 head sold live at $139.38 and 143 sold dressed at $219.73.
The market was down for the sixth session in a row and has corrected much of the overbought condition it was in, according to The Hightower Report.
Higher feed prices are a concern for feedlots and cash cattle this week have lacked the strength seen in recent weeks, according to Total Farm Marketing.