Cash trade is still yet to develop this week but selling pressure hit the front end of the market Monday, Total Farm Marketing said. “Technically, the June contract is weak, closing the month of April with a negative reversal, and with cattle supplies being heavy, may have a difficult time getting a bid, despite the strong demand.”

Meanwhile, the feeder market is “struggling to find a bottom as well,” Total Farm Marketing said. Action in that market will be tied to the grain markets, they said.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.56% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.96%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.57%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.70% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.01%. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.81% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.83%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.30%, EUR/USD was down 0.30% and USD/JPY was up 0.02%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 72 cents (1.13%), and June gasoline is up 1.53%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

