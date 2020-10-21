Wholesale beef ended up 0.86 on Tuesday. That stopped five days in a row of losses, Allendale said. It is the best one-day jump since October 1. Many have been hoping a change in this portion of the beef market may stop pressure on cattle futures.
Feedlots with much uncertainty about feed costs are becoming reluctant to be active in the forward markets, the Cattle Report said. Stocker operators who do have winter grazing are not willing to forward sell any cattle at today's prices.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were down 0.06% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.12%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.12%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.99% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.19. Stocks in Europe are seen opening higher today amid optimism for more stimulus in the U.S. before the presidential election. House Speaker Pelosi said she’s hopeful for a stimulus agreement before the weekend, which would be bigger, better and retroactive. Comments came as the 48-hour deadline Pelosi set to have a deal with the administration expired. Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are due to speak again on Wednesday. Meanwhile, coronavirus remains a big focus of concerns as Europe battles the second wave of infections. The Shanghai Composite moved 3.08 points or 0.09% down to 3325.02 on Wednesday following a 0.47% gain in the previous session. Investors were weighed down by property stocks on a gloomy outlook for the sector, while news that China’s fiscal revenue in the first three quarters of 2020 fell by 6.4% also rattled sentiment.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.29%, EUR/USD was up 0.22% and USD/JPY was down 0.60%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.89%, and December gasoline is down 1.43%.