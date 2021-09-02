 Skip to main content
“The demand tone remains sluggish and traders are nervous with COVID-19 restrictions and a drop to a six-month low for consumer confidence,” The Hightower Report said today.

Live cattle saw a minimal price recovery on Wednesday, as prices in the October contract finished higher for the first time in six days after slumping into oversold territory, setting prices up for a bounce. “Despite being firmer, the cattle market failed to turn the tide on the charts, keeping the negative trend intact,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise update today.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.19%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.02%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.08%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.03% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.11%. The mood in Europe was mostly quieter today, as traders held off “betting big” while waiting to gauge on economic data for clues on the timing when central banks could start tapering monetary stimuli, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets traded on the positive side with the Shanghai Composite Index closing at 6-week highs, extending gains from the previous two sessions, amid speculations that Beijing may accelerate fiscal spending and credit growth as China's recovery is losing momentum, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.285% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.26%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.05%, EUR/USD was down 0.10% and USD/JPY was up 0.02%.

Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 24 cents (0.38%), and October gasoline is up 0.59%.

