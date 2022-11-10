Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.40 to $263.27/cwt.
- Select was up $1.61 to $236.83/cwt.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA report 4,285 head sold live for $152-153, and 979 head sold dressed for $242. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 5,118 head sold live for $152-155, and 162 head sold dressed for $240-242.
“The weekly export sales report showed US beef sales for the week ending November 3 at 13,768 tonnes for 2022 delivery and 721 for 2023 for a total of 14,489,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for 2022 have reached 960,400 tonnes, down from 976,700 a year ago but the second highest on record for this time of year.”
“Feeders finished higher, supported by strong selling in grain markets and a positive trading day in the live cattle market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Feeder prices jumped on an improved technical picture, breaking out of the most recent price ranges. The Feeder Cattle Index traded 0.79 lower to 175.51.”