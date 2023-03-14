Cattle markets are bearish technically, but the market held first support on the break yesterday, The Hightower Report said. “Breaks look like buying opportunities.”
Outside market forces put fear into the livestock markets early on Monday, but a weaker corn tone and shift in equity markets “helped stabilize feeders to push higher,” Walsh Trading said. “If Feeders can hold settlement, price could test resistance at 197.975.”
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 1.40% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.68%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.84%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.86% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.75%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.72% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 2.20%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.22%, EUR/USD was down 0.15% and USD/JPY was up 1.17%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.77 (2.38%), and April gasoline is down 1.15%.