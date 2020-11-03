The Hightower Report said this morning, it cannot rule out a setback in slaughter as the virus spreads across the country. “If so, traders will be reminded of the difficult situation in the spring that drove beef prices to a record high.”
However, The Hightower Report team also said it also believes “it's quite possible that the industry is able to continue to hold the slaughter pace high and that demand could be sluggish.”
At the same time, live cattle futures closed higher for the fifth consecutive day with small gains on Monday. “Cattle markets saw encouraging price action Monday, working off session lows working to a positive close,” Stewart-Peterson said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps climbed up 1.25% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 rose 2.05%, France’s CAC 40 was up 2.02%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.86% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 2.08. Stock in Europe were up this morning, “as investors focus on the U.S. presidential election. Joe Biden continues to lead the polls though the race remains tight in some key states and election results may take some time to be known, said TradingEconomics.com this morning.” The Shanghai Composite continued gains from the previous session as improving global factory activity data and growing expectations of a win for Joe Biden in the U.S. presidential election boosted sentiment, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite was up 1.42% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.39%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.55%, EUR/USD was up 0.55% and USD/JPY was down 0.05%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 3.29%, and December gasoline is down 3.28%.