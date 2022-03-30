 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Cattle futures saw modest to strong gains as a selloff in grain markets helped support the cattle market, said Scott Masters of Total Farm Marketing. The drop in grain prices supported strong triple-digit gains in feeders, and that strength spilled into the live cattle market.

The cattle market seems to have supply fundamentals to stay in an uptrend, according to The Hightower Report. June cattle traded to the highest levels since March 1 on ideas that a cease fire will help support improved consumer confidence and better demand for higher beef cuts.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.23% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.95%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.82%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.32% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.13%. European stocks were mostly lower on Wednesday, save for London’s FTSE, with the DAX in Germany down by 1% and the pan-Europan Stoxx 600 shedding 0.3%, as doubts over Russia’s pledge to de-escalate its military incursion in Ukraine grew. Stocks in the banking sector led losses with a 1.1% decline, while oil & gas stocks bucked the trend and climbed 1.1%. Intelligence showed Moscow pulling troops away from Kyiv, while positioning more elsewhere, according to the US Pentagon. On the data front, traders awaited business and consumer sentiment from EU countries and the Eurozone, and Germany’s preliminary March inflation rate, which is expected to climb to 6.3%, a level not seen since 1982. The Shanghai Composite jumped 2% to close at 3,267 while the Shenzhen Component rallied 3.1% to 12,264 on Wednesday, leading gains in major Asian markets, as investors scooped up battered growth stocks amid signs of progress in ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine. Mainland stocks also rose on hopes for additional policy support to shore up economic growth, with analysts expecting a cut to the reserve requirement ratio in the second quarter. Investors have been speculating on a potential policy bottom for Chinese stocks after Beijing pledged to stabilize financial markets and roll out support for the economy. Growth-oriented shares in the healthcare, new energy and technology sectors led the advance, with strong gains from China Meheco (10%), Shanghai Fosun (2.1%), Contemporary Amper (6.6%), Eve Energy (9.4%), East Money (7.8%) and Goertek Inc (6.8%), among others.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.49%, EUR/USD was up 0.48% and USD/JPY was down 0.90%.

Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 2.83%, and May gasoline is up 2.50%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle are called steady to higher. The price action yesterday near the top of the range opens the door for some additional buying support, bu…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and down for Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

June cattle is normally at a premium to the cash market, but have been sitting at a discount since December, The Hightower Report noted. “The …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher for Choice and down for Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cash trade markets were quiet to start the week as bids are starting to find definition, Total Farm Marketing said. “April cattle prices staye…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and down for Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cattle on feed report Friday was seen as being a little bit bearish compared to expectations, though placements were higher than anticipat…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

April cattle pushed back above the 20-day moving average on the close, showing an improvement in the technical picture, said Matthew Strelow o…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Packer bids have been a moving target in the low $140s as futures keep moving about despite little change in the fundamental picture. However,…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News