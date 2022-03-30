Cattle futures saw modest to strong gains as a selloff in grain markets helped support the cattle market, said Scott Masters of Total Farm Marketing. The drop in grain prices supported strong triple-digit gains in feeders, and that strength spilled into the live cattle market.
The cattle market seems to have supply fundamentals to stay in an uptrend, according to The Hightower Report. June cattle traded to the highest levels since March 1 on ideas that a cease fire will help support improved consumer confidence and better demand for higher beef cuts.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.23% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.95%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.82%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.32% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.13%. European stocks were mostly lower on Wednesday, save for London’s FTSE, with the DAX in Germany down by 1% and the pan-Europan Stoxx 600 shedding 0.3%, as doubts over Russia’s pledge to de-escalate its military incursion in Ukraine grew. Stocks in the banking sector led losses with a 1.1% decline, while oil & gas stocks bucked the trend and climbed 1.1%. Intelligence showed Moscow pulling troops away from Kyiv, while positioning more elsewhere, according to the US Pentagon. On the data front, traders awaited business and consumer sentiment from EU countries and the Eurozone, and Germany’s preliminary March inflation rate, which is expected to climb to 6.3%, a level not seen since 1982. The Shanghai Composite jumped 2% to close at 3,267 while the Shenzhen Component rallied 3.1% to 12,264 on Wednesday, leading gains in major Asian markets, as investors scooped up battered growth stocks amid signs of progress in ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine. Mainland stocks also rose on hopes for additional policy support to shore up economic growth, with analysts expecting a cut to the reserve requirement ratio in the second quarter. Investors have been speculating on a potential policy bottom for Chinese stocks after Beijing pledged to stabilize financial markets and roll out support for the economy. Growth-oriented shares in the healthcare, new energy and technology sectors led the advance, with strong gains from China Meheco (10%), Shanghai Fosun (2.1%), Contemporary Amper (6.6%), Eve Energy (9.4%), East Money (7.8%) and Goertek Inc (6.8%), among others.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.49%, EUR/USD was up 0.48% and USD/JPY was down 0.90%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 2.83%, and May gasoline is up 2.50%.