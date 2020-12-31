Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell 58 cents to $209.95/cwt.
- Select went down $4.21 to $195.65.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,079 head sold dressed at $175-176, with 9,928 sold live at $110-112. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,995 head were sold live at $110-112, and 453 head were sold dressed at $175-176.
Demand is still a concern for the cattle market, Total Farm Marketing said. The cash market is the strength of the cattle complex right now and “wholesale beef values will be key to maintain strength.”