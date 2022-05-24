 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

  • Updated

Tighter “month over month stockpiles” from the Cold storage report is most likely a reflection of good overall demand, Total Farm Marketing said. There is also a sense of carcass weights trending lighter.

The cattle market is also trading at a “stiff discount” to the cash market, suggesting a short-term low may be in place, The Hightower Report said.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.99% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.60%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.04%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.89% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.02%. Faster rate increases and geopolitical tensions are lingering, driving much of the lower trade in Europe, Tradingeconomics.com said. “The latest UK PMI survey data signaled a sharp slowing in the rate of economic growth in May, as inflationary pressure rises to unprecedented levels.” In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 2.41% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.94%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.10%, EUR/USD was up 0.20% and USD/JPY was down 0.49%.

Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are 9 cents (0.08%), and July gasoline is down 2.51%.

