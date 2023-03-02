“Seasonally, cattle futures are typically pressured in this time frame until May as the market works through the end of winter into early spring,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This year may be different given the tight supply picture and the strong cash market tone. Cash trade is still slow to develop this week.”
“The longer-term fundamentals are still supportive,” The Hightower Report said. “The market may be in need of a technical correction.”
Outside markets
Stocks: April E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.56% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.09%, France’s CAC 40 was unchanged, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.41% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.16%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.05% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.06%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.54%, EUR/USD was down 0.68% and USD/JPY was up 0.53%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 38 cents (0.50%), and April gasoline is up 0.38%.