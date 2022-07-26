 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

After Friday’s ‘bearish’ cattle on feed report, The Hightower Report noted that buyers turned active on Monday. “October cattle experienced an impressive upside breakout,” they said. “This is a bullish development and suggests a resumption of the uptrend.”

“Short-term, beef production is expected to run near 2% above last year, but volatile weight data plus a continued strong uptrend toward cow and nonfat cattle slaughter, could keep production volatile,” the Hightower Report said.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.52% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.58%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.66%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.07% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.11%. Traders are watching the U.S. Fed decision on Wednesday with expected interest rate hikes. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite index rose 0.83% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.16%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.54%, EUR/USD was down 0.74% and USD/JPY was down 0.04%.

Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.48 (1.55%), and September gasoline is up 2.34%.

