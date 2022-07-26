After Friday’s ‘bearish’ cattle on feed report, The Hightower Report noted that buyers turned active on Monday. “October cattle experienced an impressive upside breakout,” they said. “This is a bullish development and suggests a resumption of the uptrend.”
“Short-term, beef production is expected to run near 2% above last year, but volatile weight data plus a continued strong uptrend toward cow and nonfat cattle slaughter, could keep production volatile,” the Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.52% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.58%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.66%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.07% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.11%. Traders are watching the U.S. Fed decision on Wednesday with expected interest rate hikes. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite index rose 0.83% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.16%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.54%, EUR/USD was down 0.74% and USD/JPY was down 0.04%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.48 (1.55%), and September gasoline is up 2.34%.