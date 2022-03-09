 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

The cattle market is making a recovery, but has a lot of work to do to push through, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The fundamentals stay supportive overall, but the technical trade will likely drive the market.

The market was higher in live cattle and feeder cattle yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The feeder cattle index was down $1.59. The boxed beef market was sharply lower.

Outside markets

Stocks: April E-mini S&Ps were up 1.51% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 3.02%, France’s CAC 40 was up 4.33%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 4.63% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.54%. Europe’s major stock indices rose firmly on Wednesday, as traders bought undervalued stocks after a sharp sell-off triggered by news of an embargo on Russian energy goods amid a backdrop of soaring commodity prices and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Frankfurt’s DAX was up more than 4% and the pan-European Stoxx 600 rose past 3%. Among sectors, banks climbed 4.7% and were leading gains as investors geared up for the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting and macroeconomic forecasts on Thursday to look for clues on the ECB’s tightening cycle and assess the impact of Ukraine’s conflict in the Eurozone economy. On the earnings front, Adidas Q4 net profits climbed 33.6% to €202M and raised dividends by 10%, as the year ahead outlook looked upbeat despite the risk from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Shanghai Composite fell 1.13% to close at 3,256 while the Shenzhen Component lost 1.12% to 12,107 in an extremely volatile session on Wednesday, in what analysts attributed to a variety of factors including fears of sanctions against Chinese firms with Russian ties, rising coronavirus cases, higher-than-expected producer prices and volatility caused by algo-driven trading on the mainland. Investors also continued to assess the economic ramifications of the war in Ukraine, which has led to a surge in commodity prices and fueled inflationary and growth concerns.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.46%, EUR/USD was up 0.70% and USD/JPY was up 0.23%.

Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 2.21%, and April gasoline is down 1.26%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Flooding in Australia’s key cattle-producing areas could cause significant death loss and may be seen as bullish longer term for the beef mark…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cattle market is still considered in a long-term uptrend but is searching for a near-term low, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketin…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

The cash cattle trade is being watched closely this week, with larger supply of heavy weight cattle acting as a limit on the market, Total Far…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

For the Cattle on Feed report Friday, placements for the month of January came in at 98.8% of last year as compared with the average trade exp…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Demand worries are pressuring the cattle market “as consumer inflation and potential tighter consumer flow could limit beef demand,” Total Far…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures saw strong selling pressure, crossing below technical support to end last week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News