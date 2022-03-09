The cattle market is making a recovery, but has a lot of work to do to push through, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The fundamentals stay supportive overall, but the technical trade will likely drive the market.
The market was higher in live cattle and feeder cattle yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The feeder cattle index was down $1.59. The boxed beef market was sharply lower.
Outside markets
Stocks: April E-mini S&Ps were up 1.51% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 3.02%, France’s CAC 40 was up 4.33%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 4.63% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.54%. Europe’s major stock indices rose firmly on Wednesday, as traders bought undervalued stocks after a sharp sell-off triggered by news of an embargo on Russian energy goods amid a backdrop of soaring commodity prices and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Frankfurt’s DAX was up more than 4% and the pan-European Stoxx 600 rose past 3%. Among sectors, banks climbed 4.7% and were leading gains as investors geared up for the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting and macroeconomic forecasts on Thursday to look for clues on the ECB’s tightening cycle and assess the impact of Ukraine’s conflict in the Eurozone economy. On the earnings front, Adidas Q4 net profits climbed 33.6% to €202M and raised dividends by 10%, as the year ahead outlook looked upbeat despite the risk from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Shanghai Composite fell 1.13% to close at 3,256 while the Shenzhen Component lost 1.12% to 12,107 in an extremely volatile session on Wednesday, in what analysts attributed to a variety of factors including fears of sanctions against Chinese firms with Russian ties, rising coronavirus cases, higher-than-expected producer prices and volatility caused by algo-driven trading on the mainland. Investors also continued to assess the economic ramifications of the war in Ukraine, which has led to a surge in commodity prices and fueled inflationary and growth concerns.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.46%, EUR/USD was up 0.70% and USD/JPY was up 0.23%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 2.21%, and April gasoline is down 1.26%.