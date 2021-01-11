Last week ended on a weak note as packers bought a few cattle for $110 after paying $112 for the bulk of last week's inventory, according to The Cattle Report. Dressed prices ranged from $175 to $177 with the lower end paid at the end of the week. The heavy placements of summer were coming to market and with grain prices high, few will be encouraged to add extra pounds.
The boxed beef market was just marginally changed on Friday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
Outside markets
Stocks: February E-mini S&Ps were down 0.55% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.36%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.65%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.76% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.69. European stock markets traded mostly in the red on Monday, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 ending a three-session winning streak and retreating 0.9% from Friday's record high. Investors continued to worry about record COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations with most of Europe under strictest restrictions. Elsewhere, China saw the biggest increase in new cases in more than five months; while tensions between Beijing and Washington intensified as the U.S. said it was lifting restrictions on Taiwan. On a brighter note, expectations of more fiscal stimulus in the U.S. helped to curb the losses.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.41%, EUR/USD was down 0.32% and USD/JPY was up 0.25%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.57%, and March gasoline is down 1.52%.