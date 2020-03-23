The initial coronavirus reaction of the cattle futures markets, shooting quickly down, was a “knee jerk” reaction. However, William Moore of Price Futures Group said the demand seen at the retail level “has been unprecedented.”
Production is ramping up to meet retail demand for beef, The Hightower Report said, as they look to fill the supply chain. “In the end, we have a surplus of meat, but again, the short-term setup is temporarily bullish,” they said. “The recovery in the cash market and a further surge in beef prices should support the market short-term.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 1.03% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.24%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.21%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.34% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 2.42%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 3.11% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 2.02%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.74%, EUR/USD was up 0.75% and USD/JPY was down 0.21%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 38 cents (1.68%), and May gasoline is down 7.29%.