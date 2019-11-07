The Hightower Report said that winter wheat conditions are not favorable for cattle feeding, and this might spark higher placements in November.
The slaughter of the past few weeks has been insufficient to fill the demand for beef. An important key to satisfying slaughter needs will be reopening the Tyson plant, according to The Cattle Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.37% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.38%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.21%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.74% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.33%. European stock markets rallied on Thursday amid expectations that a US-China trade deal could be reached as soon as November after the Chinese commerce ministry said that both countries have agreed to cancel existing trade tariffs in phases in order to reach a so-called “phase one” trade agreement. Stocks slipped across the Asian region as investors reigned in optimism surrounding the pending U.S – China trade deal.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.02%, EUR/USD was up 0.09% and USD/JPY was up 0.13%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 78 cents (1.38%), and December gasoline is up 0.76%.