Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice fell $5.90 to $271.68/cwt.
  • Select was $1.73 lower to $260.29.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 2,508 head sold live for $135-139, and no dressed sales.

“The market is likely seeing profit taking due to economic concerns over the omicron virus strain,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers may need to be more aggressive this week and have limited bargaining power. Choice cuts down 2.43 and select down 0.23. Cattle slaughter projected at 123,000. CME Feeder Cattle Index for Nov. 29: up 3.81 at 161.29.”

In addition to weakness in the stock market and energy prices, demand concerns pushed cattle markets lower.

“Demand uncertainty for higher-priced beef cuts with the new virus threat helped to spark long liquidation selling as well,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $276.53, down $1.05 on the day.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

