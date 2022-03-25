 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Cattle are called steady to higher. The price action yesterday near the top of the range opens the door for some additional buying support, but the market may stay choppy going into this afternoon’s USDA Cattle on feed report, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. April live cattle rallied off support but traded between the 20- and 40-day moving averages, building a “bull flag” potential pattern.

The live cattle on feed report today may carry some weight, said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. “We’ve seen the market tread mostly sideways for the past few weeks,” he said.

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.10% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.18%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.26%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.33% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.04%. European stock indices were muted on Friday, with Frankfurt’s DAX, and Paris’ CAC 40 little changed and London’s FTSE marginally lower, as losses in banking and auto stocks offset gains in basic resources. Caution prevailed ahead of the 2nd day of meetings between US President Biden and his European allies, where the US and the EU are expected to announce a plan to cut the bloc’s dependence on Russian natural gas, while NATO holds another emergency meeting. On the data front, Germany’s Ifo Business Climate fell 8.1 points to a 14-month low of 90.8 in March, below market forecasts of 94.2, reflecting the first impact of the war in Ukraine on firms’ expectations. For the week, the DAX headed for a 1.3% loss while the pan-European Stoxx 600 was set to decline 0.6%.The Shanghai Composite fell 1.2% to 3,212 while the Shenzhen Component declined 1.9% to 12,073 on Friday, accelerating losses from the previous session, weighed down by regulatory concerns after the US SEC cast doubt on a potential agreement with China over the listing of Chinese firms in the US. This contrasted with an earlier statement from China’s securities regulator which projected confidence in reaching a compromise with US counterparts. Investors also continued to assess a potential policy bottom for Chinese stocks following Beijing’s pledge to stabilize markets and roll out support for the economy, but markets grew skeptical and awaited further easing and a clearer policy direction.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.13%, EUR/USD was up 0.09% and USD/JPY was down 0.51%.

Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.09%, and April gasoline is down 0.29%.

