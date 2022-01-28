Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher for Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 1.31 to $290.42/cwt.
- Select up 4.31 to $283.41/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 119 head sold live at $136 and 285 head sold dressed at $218. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 804 head sold live at $137.14-139 and none sold dressed.
Beef buyers can fully expect beef prices to remain elevated and have significant volatility as the nation and world continue to navigate a two-year long pandemic , according to Dr. Andrew Griffith on Beef Market Central.
USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter for the week through Thursday at 469,000 head. That is 8k more on the week and trails the same week last year by 5,000 head, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.