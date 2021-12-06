Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down $1.83 to $272.53.
- Select down 79 cents to $257.85.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 709 head sold live at $140 and 78 sold dressed at $218.
Beef is seeing elevated exports, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. Current U.S. beef exports for the 2021 calendar year stand at 840,000 metric tons, just under last year’s 851,000 metric tons and not far behind the 2018 record of 861,700 metric tons.
Live cattle futures were moderately higher to start the week on anticipation of a still firming cash market, according to Total Farm Marketing.