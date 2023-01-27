Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 99 cents to $267.76/cwt.
- Select down 94 cents to $250.54/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 66 head sold dressed at $248.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 38 head sold dressed at $245.00.
Sluggish action for beef prices and weakness in the cash market this week helped to pressure, according to the Hightower Report.
Federally inspected cattle slaughter for the week was estimated as 504k head through Thursday. That remains 11k head above last week’s pace and is 24k head above the same week last year, according to Total Farm Marketing.