Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice but higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 75 cents to $269.62.
- Select was down $1.74 to $266.08.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska USDA reported 2,511 head sold dressed at $225 to $226 and 6,258 sold live at $142.24. In Iowa/Minnesota 2,134 head were sold live at $142.22 and 502 head were sold dressed at $225.63.
Cattle prices remain relatively high and there has been an uptick in slaughter pace, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
Many agricultural markets traded higher on the session with weakness in the dollar as just one reason, according to The Hightower Report.