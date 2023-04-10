Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.93 to $292.91/cwt.
- Select was $2.62 higher to $278.40.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 39 head sold live for $175, and no dressed sales.
“The strong money flow has supported the cattle markets,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Last week Commitment of Trader’s report saw funds add 21,000 net long live cattle contracts to make them long a net 85,000 contracts, still well below the high of 112,000 contracts at the start of March.”
In addition to fund investments in cattle contracts, traders are watching trends in production and what it could mean going forward. “Production was down sharply on the week last week and this added to the positive tone,” the Hightower Report said.