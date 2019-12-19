Supply is on the rise and beef prices have collapsed late this year which does not bode well for the cash market in the weeks ahead, said The Hightower Report.
Today’s Cattle on Feed report (according to the Bloomberg newswire poll) calls for a 1.2% year/year increase in November placements (ALDL +7.1%). Marketings last month are seen 2.6% under last year (ALDL -2.5%). On Feed is expected to increase +1.9% year/year (ALDL +2.8%), Allendale said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.04% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.35%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.38%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 0.58% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.11%. European stocks traded mixed this morning, as investors await monetary policy decision from the Bank of England. Meantime, Swedish central bank hiked rates out of negative territory while worries over a potentially hard Brexit capped gain,” TradingEconomics.com said. Major stock indexes in Asia closed mixed today as optimism regarding the U.S.-China trade deal seems to be fading as more clarity on issues such as farm purchases is awaited. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.01% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.29%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.01%, EUR/USD was up 0.04% and USD/JPY was down 0.05%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.7%), and February gasoline is down 0.04%.