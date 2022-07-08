Cattle markets are watching a recovery in grains, weighing on feeder cattle this week. Overall, cattle markets “are kept held in check technically by key moving averages running overtop current price levels,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Supply fundamentals “look positive” for the fourth quarter, as August trades at a discount to the cash market, The Hightower report said. Production is expected to decline 430 mln pounds from the third to the fourth quarter this year, compared to the 127 mln pound increase last year.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.10% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.14%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.19%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.93% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.43%. In Asian markets, Chinese stocks are weakening despite plans to build infrastructure funding, Tradingeconomics.com said. “Analysts warned the country remains susceptible to lockdowns as it adheres to its strict zero-COVID policy that is likely to slow the pace of infrastructure projects and dampen consumption.” Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.25% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.10%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.01%, EUR/USD was down 0.02% and USD/JPY was down 0.07%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 10 cents (0.11%), and August gasoline is down 0.93%.