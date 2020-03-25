Boxed beef cutout lower to sharply lower on light to moderate demand and offerings, USDA said.
- Choice up down $1.01 to $255.30/cwt.
- Select down $2.39 to $243.09/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported live FOB sales of 3,704 at $119.56, with dressed delivered sales of 6.020 at $190.05. In Iowa, live FOB sales of 4,319 were reported at $119.53, with dressed delivered sales of 2,723 reported at $190.00.
June live cattle closed down 70 cents at $96.32, while May feeder cattle closed down 40 cents at $129.10. Hightower says the market experienced a 640-point range for the day as “traders remain uncertain as to the ability of the market to absorb huge production increases for beef, pork and poultry.”
Stewart-Peterson cautions that various “shelter in place” directives across the country “will dent restaurant demand to a great degree, though there is talk that some regions will make steps to get back to normal around Easter.”