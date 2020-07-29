Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $1.85 to $201.11/cwt.
- Select went up $1.17 to $189.49.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,911 head sold dressed at $158-160, with no live sales. In Iowa, 2,375 head were sold live at $100-102, and 3,107 head were sold dressed at $157-160.
The market challenged Monday’s high early and continued talk that cash cattle can rally over the near term has helped to provide underlying support, according to The Hightower Report.
There has been talk lately that supplies of heavy cattle reported last week were actually lower than what was expected and this could create some supply tightness later in the year, according to Stewart-Peterson.