Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.63 to $261.60/cwt.
- Select rose $1.35 to $253.24.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 10,205 head sold live for $138-141, and 12,338 head sold dressed for $219-223.50. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 791 head sold live for $138-139, and 4,268 head sold dressed for $219-225.
“Traders see big placements for the month of February for the cattle on feed report,” the Hightower Report said. “Deferred cattle contracts have recovered and are not far off of contract highs as more cattle placements in the first quarter leaves less cattle on feedlots late this year. Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $261.36, up $1.39 on the day.”
Traders are looking ahead to Thursday’s export sales data.
“The USDA will release weekly export sales on Thursday morning, and that could help provide direction for the day,” Total Farm Marketing said. “A strong start in grains pressured feeders, but as grain prices softened, feeder cattle found some buying support.”