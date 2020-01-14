Weather didn’t create as much negativity in the cattle markets as it could have, Blue Line Futures said, but “from the technical perspective, it remains a tug-of-war match between the bulls and the bears,” they said. For the February live cattle contract, they said resistance will stay at $127.225-127.90.
The Hightower Report looked at the April cattle contracts, noting that resistance is being found at the $127.90-$128.55 range. The market will be looking to hold support at $126.62 and $125.80, they said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.25% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.05%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.09%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.13% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.21%. Stock markets in Europe traded lower on Tuesday morning, as the markets wait for the signing of the U.S./China trade deal, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are overall higher as they await more Chinese trade data and U.S. equities hit highs, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.28% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.73%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.09%, EUR/USD was down 0.10% and USD/JPY was up 0.01%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 14 cents (0.26%), and February gasoline is up 0.81%.