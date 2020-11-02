Cash cattle trade was steady with the previous week with trades around to $105.50 and 106, Allendale said. Last year’s price in this same week was $113.
First, the flow of cattle into auction barns is slowing both seasonally and due to the price declines, according to The Cattle Report. For those cattle selling, this is the third week of sharply declining prices. Prices were $3-5 lower. Differentiation between weaned and unweaned calves spread the pricing at the widest levels seasonally.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 1.62% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.72%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.85%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.99% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.32. European stock markets rebounded on Monday, after suffering their worst week since the March crash, as better-than-expected manufacturing PMI surveys from Eurozone's largest economies offset concerns over new restrictive measures across the region and uncertainty surrounding the US presidential election. PM Boris Johnson announced over the weekend that England will enter a four-week lockdown from November 5th, while other countries in the continent such as Portugal and Greece imposed stricter restrictions as well. The Shanghai Composite moved 3.17 points or 0.1% lower to 3221.36 on Monday, extending declines of 1.47% in the previous week. However, losses were limited by strong activity in China’s manufacturing sector last month, posting the sixth straight month of increase and the strongest since January 2011, indicating that the nation’s robust rebound from the pandemic had continued in the first month of the fourth quarter.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was unchanged, EUR/USD was up 0.09% and USD/JPY was up 0.78%.
Energy: December crude oil prices this morning are down 2.57%, and December gasoline is down 3.31%.