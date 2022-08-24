The technical action was positive yesterday but the market does not seem to have the short term bullish demand factors to spark a resumption of the uptrend just yet, The Hightower Report said today.
However, Gregory McBride of Allendale sees “a nice uptrend” in place for cattle. We’ll see if support came come off the low end and keep the channel open, McBride said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.08%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.25%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.09%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.01% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.32%. In Europe, market sentiment continues to be dominated by recession fears and inflation risks, with investors looking for comments from central bank policymakers which could guide near-term monetary policy expectations, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asia, markets in China are reaching their lowest levels in almost three weeks, as domestic economic concerns and dwindling risk sentiment spurred a selloff in Chinese growth stocks,TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.86% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.05%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.27%, EUR/USD was down 0.41% and USD/JPY was up 0.66%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 73 cents (0.78%), and October gasoline is up 0.08%.