“Technically, cattle markets are testing support levels, but held to start the week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The trend over the next couple days will be a key to see if there is potential for more long liquidation.”
Weights continue to be lower in cattle markets, The Hightower Report said, suggesting producers are current with marketings.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.19% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.10%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.79%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.12% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.15%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.49% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.59%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.08%, EUR/USD was up 0.10% and USD/JPY was down 0.18%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.98 (2.01%), and September gasoline is down 1.22%.