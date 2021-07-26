 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up $1.30 to $267.93/cwt.
  • Select rose 98 cents to $250.92.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 104 head sold live for $123, and no dressed sales.

Cattle continued to climb after the latest USDA reports. “Live cattle futures are up $1.55 to 1.70 in the nearby contracts on Monday in follow through buying from Friday’s reports,” Barchart.com said. “Feeder cattle are also joining the crowd , with $2.10-2.30 gains in the front months. The 7/22 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $152.03, up another 64 cents.”

“NASS reported 11.29m head of cattle in 1,000+ capacity lots on July 1,” Barchart.com said. “That was a 1.29% drop from July 2020, vs. trade ideas of a 1% decrease. Getting there, NASS saw 2.022 mln of June’s 11.699 mln head marketed, against 1.67 mln placements. Placements were lighter than expected at 92.88% of 2020.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The bullish Cattle on Feed Report from Friday leaves the market with fewer cattle than expected, The Hightower Report said today.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Live cattle markets broke below the bottom of the three-week consolidation mark on Wednesday, hitting their lowest levels since June 11, The H…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were slightly higher on Choice and on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Cattle futures are called steady to weaker as the market fails to find traction, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The cattle mark…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The market remains in a consolidation phase as the steady decline in beef prices leaves traders uncertain about the short-term direction for c…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The online fed cattle exchange sold only a few cattle at $119 in the south where most reserve prices were at $120. Sales in the country were m…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News