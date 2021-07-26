Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.30 to $267.93/cwt.
- Select rose 98 cents to $250.92.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 104 head sold live for $123, and no dressed sales.
Cattle continued to climb after the latest USDA reports. “Live cattle futures are up $1.55 to 1.70 in the nearby contracts on Monday in follow through buying from Friday’s reports,” Barchart.com said. “Feeder cattle are also joining the crowd , with $2.10-2.30 gains in the front months. The 7/22 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $152.03, up another 64 cents.”
“NASS reported 11.29m head of cattle in 1,000+ capacity lots on July 1,” Barchart.com said. “That was a 1.29% drop from July 2020, vs. trade ideas of a 1% decrease. Getting there, NASS saw 2.022 mln of June’s 11.699 mln head marketed, against 1.67 mln placements. Placements were lighter than expected at 92.88% of 2020.”