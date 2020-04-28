June cattle “continues to hold a deep discount to $99/cwt cash market values,” Total Farm Marketing said. Yesterday’s strong close may set up the market for additional follow through, but they noted that June’s contract will need to sustain strength once it moves above the dropping 20-day moving average.
Cattle should find buying interest “as the smoke clears,” The Hightower Report said. “The beef market surge to a new all-time high should leave plenty of incentive to boost slaughter capacity,” they said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 1.52% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 2.46%, France’s CAC 40 was up 2.24%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 2.19% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 2.25%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.19% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.06%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.48%, EUR/USD was up 0.38% and USD/JPY was down 0.55%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 59 cents (4.46%), and June gasoline is up 5.17%.