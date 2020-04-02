Continued worries about a shutdown of production facilities processing beef pourk and poultry “remains a bearish perception for the meat trade,” Total Farm Marketing said. Cattle’s limit-down day was fueled by the lower cash trade and “sharp drop in retail values.”
Cattle’s discount to the cash market “is a supportive force,” but the beef and cash markets’ sharp moves “and fears of massive supply” is providing short-term selling pressure, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.96% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.53%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.03%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.70% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.03%. In Asian Markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.69% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.37%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.02%, EUR/USD was down 0.51% and USD/JPY was down 0.10%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.96 (9.80%), and May gasoline is up 12.22%.