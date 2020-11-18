Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said
- Choice rose $2.12 cent to $235.84/cwt.
- Select went down 34 cents to $213.62.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 643 head sold dressed at $172, with 5,041 head sold live at $110. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,556 head were sold live at $106-110, and 1,025 head were sold dressed at $168-172.
“So far, it just looks like the market has just slowed down,” Virginia McGathey, McGathey Commodities, said. The market did close on its low; that’s a little bit worrying to some traders. The feeders did fall today as well. Food service closures just pressures the futures so much. There’s really worries that there’s going to be big decline in demand going forward.”
Cattle markets held mostly firm after a strong day of gains Tuesday. Boxed beef prices looked to climb. “Midday cattle prices are mostly firm but in the red following Tuesday’s triple digit gains,” Brugler Marketing said. “…Wholesale boxed beef prices were higher again, further widening the Choice/Select spread to $21.24 cwt.”