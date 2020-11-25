Live cattle futures posted another round of triple digit gains on Tuesday, with Dec up $1.35. Feeder cattle futures mirrored the gains, up $1.30 in January, Brugler Marketing this morning.
Monday's cold storage report was a bit bearish, but the market quickly discounted that news and focused instead on the strong beef prices, The Hightower Report said this morning.
“A strong beef price trend is keeping a bid under the live cattle market,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.08%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.20%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.08%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.10% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.61%. After closing at nine-month highs Tuesday, amid vaccine optimism and the formal start of Joe Biden’s transition to power, European stocks are lower today. The move lower comes as the ECB has warned in its latest financial stability review that “European banks will not see profits return to pre-pandemic levels before 2022”, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets, were mixed this morning with Japan stocks extending gains for the third consecutive session and trading at levels not seen for 29 years and Shanghai Composite extending declines of 0.34% in the previous session,. TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.19% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.50%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.16%, EUR/USD was up 0.13% and USD/JPY was down 0.03%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning is up 0.82%, and October gasoline is up 0.61%.