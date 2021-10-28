 Skip to main content
Cattle markets were “quiet” yesterday overall, but there are continued ideas of continued demand which could lead to a “significant” rally in the weeks ahead, The Hightower report said.

“With very strong profit margins for the packer and tightening supply, a seasonal advance in beef prices at this time of the year might spark more aggressive bidding in the live market,” The Hightower Report said.

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.33% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.07%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.19%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.29% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.42%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.22% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.96%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.20%, EUR/USD was up 0.33% and USD/JPY was down 0.16%.

Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 38 cents (0.46%), and December gasoline is down 0.70%.

