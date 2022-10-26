Live cattle futures stalled yesterday after a positive start to the weak with losses of 17 to 82 cents yester. October, which expires next Monday was the exception with a 7 cent gain to $151.67, Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning.
December cattle closed moderately lower on the session yesterday after first posting a new contract high and the key reversal, according to The Hightower Report, “is a bearish technical development.”
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.67%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.22%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.21%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.51% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.62%. Stock markets in Europe were mixed as investors weighed mixed corporate earnings from Europe and the US, while cautiously waiting for the ECB monetary policy decision due tomorrow, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets are rebounding sharply as Chinese authorities seek to boost confidence in the country’s stock and bond markets, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.78% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.75%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.67%, EUR/USD was down 0.59% and USD/JPY was down 0.48%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 80 cents (0.94%), and December gasoline is up 0.34%.