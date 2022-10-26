 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Live cattle futures stalled yesterday after a positive start to the weak with losses of 17 to 82 cents yester. October, which expires next Monday was the exception with a 7 cent gain to $151.67, Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning.

December cattle closed moderately lower on the session yesterday after first posting a new contract high and the key reversal, according to The Hightower Report, “is a bearish technical development.”

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.67%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.22%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.21%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.51% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.62%. Stock markets in Europe were mixed as investors weighed mixed corporate earnings from Europe and the US, while cautiously waiting for the ECB monetary policy decision due tomorrow, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets are rebounding sharply as Chinese authorities seek to boost confidence in the country’s stock and bond markets, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.78% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.75%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.67%, EUR/USD was down 0.59% and USD/JPY was down 0.48%.

Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 80 cents (0.94%), and December gasoline is up 0.34%.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

With firm exports and a stronger cash market, the market may remain in a short-term uptrend, The Hightower Report said today.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle markets are expected to continue following Monday’s rally, Alan Brugler of Barchart said. “After the close on Monday, USDA showed 522.8…

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Slaughter volumes for this past week were 660,000 head, down 4,000 head from the previous week but up 13,000 head from the same week last year…

With firm exports and a stronger cash market during a period of higher beef production, the market remains in a strong uptrend, The Hightower …

Cattle remain range bound today after the USDA report yesterday reduced expected beef imports and raised exports and domestic consumption, Ala…

