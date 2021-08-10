- Choice rose $5.52 to $305.32/cwt.
- Select rose $3.80 to $284.61/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 226 head sold live at $125-127 and none sold dressed.
The continued advance in beef prices would suggest a continued uptrend in the cash market in the weeks just ahead, said The Hightower Report.
Beef demand is strong and packers need to step up or risk losing market shares, said Total Farm Marketing,