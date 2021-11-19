 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up $2.25 to $278.41.
  • Select up 67 cents to $263.83.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 257 head sold dressed at $210- and 2,244 sold live at $134 to $135. In Iowa/Minnesota 594 head were sold live at $132 to $135 and 237 head were sold dressed at $208 to $210.

Cattle markets were higher today as surging exports to China “on top of the threat that the U.S. will ban imports from Brazil” are possibly bullish forces to the market, The Hightower Report said.

“In addition, consumer demand in the U.S. could be stronger-than-expected for the holiday season just ahead and this could boost beef prices and also boost packer profit margins,” The Hightower Report said. That may keep the cash market into a solid uptrend, they said.

