The market remains in an overbought condition and under the negative technical influence of Tuesday's key reversal. Traders see a tightening supply situation ahead but with the large premium of futures to the cash market, it will take a major rally in the cash market to rationalize the current price level, The Hightower Report said today.
Front month fat cattle futures went home mostly lower on Thursday, and there was limited cash cattle trade this week, Alan Brugler of Barchart said in his end-of -week report today.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.56%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.46%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.40%, Germany’s DAX Index slid down 1.58% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.65%. European shares dropped from nine-month highs today, “extending a global rout as investors fretted about the prospect of further policy tightening from the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve amid their commitment to bring down inflation,” TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed with Japan going up, “defying weak global sentiment as strong domestic earnings and robust corporate outlooks supported the Japanese market. Companies,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.30% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.31%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.29%, EUR/USD was down 0.52% and USD/JPY was down 0.45%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.65 (2.11%), and March gasoline is up 2.08%.